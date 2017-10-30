Neighbor plays music in protest during taps in Glen Rock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLEN ROCK, Pa. -- The taps controversy in Southern York County took a turn.

As Glen Rock Borough Council members and Naval Lt. Cmdr. John Corney try to reach a compromise, one neighbor is protesting.

Corney plays a recording of taps over loud speakers every night at his home to honor the men and women who served our country.

But now neighbor Scott Thomason is playing music back toward Corney's home during Taps. Anything from Nirvana to Baha Men.

Thomason said, "He says it's his right to play his music. OK well if it's his right, it's also my right too. I can play my music, but he has a problem with that."

Corney playing taps has been a controversy for months after Thomason and other neighbors complained about the volume level. Council members tried to restrict the days Corney played taps, but the ACLU got involved, and that's when Thomason said he had an issue.

"It ended up costing our borough $11,000," Thomason said.

Corney and council are working to reach a compromise on where to play taps so everyone is happy.

"Make sure that we do our due diligence to make sure that we don't run into the same problem or don`t upset anybody else," Corney said.

Thomason said he would like to keep Taps in the borough but have it moved to Glen Rock Park.

A taps committee made up of Corney, members of the American Legion, some council members and volunteers is considering a couple of locations to play the bugle call, including near the Glen Rock Star on Ridge Road.

"So you can play it at a volume that can be heard within downtown Glen Rock," Corney said.

In the meantime, Thomason said he plans to keep playing his music while Corney plays taps.

"I would like for him to move it to the location at the park which was agreed upon, and I would like for it to happen as soon as possible," Thomason said.

But Corney claims Thomason is also yelling obscenities at him through a bullhorn and it scares his children. Thomason said he doesn't remember doing that.

Corney said, "I spent a lot of times overseas for me to be able to play taps. It's shameful to know that I'm fighting for his right to do the same thing."

Corney said more people are running for borough council, including his wife, partly because of the ongoing taps issue.

The Glen Rock borough council president said it's premature to make a statement at this time on the compromise, but the council is hoping the issue will soon come to a close.

Corney is also working to raise money for a memorial at the Veterans Park in Glen Rock. To donate, click here for their Facebook page.