× New Jersey man facing charges after allegedly stealing four goats from New Holland stables

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A New Jersey man is facing charges after allegedly stealing four goats from stables earlier this month.

Renardo Shockley, 54, of Woodbine, New Jersey, is facing theft by unlawful taking charges for the incident.

On October 2 around 5:45 p.m., New Holland Sales Stables staff reported the theft of four goats.

The staff told police they observed a man, later identified as Shockley, remove the goats and load them into a truck without paying for the goats.

The animals were valued at $400 in total.

Now, Shockley is facing charges.