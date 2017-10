CHICAGO– The Oklahoma City Thunder were greeted by a large surprise when the exited their team charter early Saturday morning.

Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony posted this picture on Instagram:

What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night? Everyone is Safe, Though. “All Praise Due” #ThunderStrong A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

A Delta Airlines spokesperson told ESPN that the large dent was likely caused by bird during the plane’s descent.

Everyone was safe and the flight landed without delay at Midway International Airport shortly after 1 a.m. CT on Saturday.