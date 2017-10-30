× Over 7,600 without power in Central Pennsylvania

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– There are over 7,600 people without power this morning, as storms and gusty winds moved through the area on Sunday.

According to PPL’s website, there are over 7,500 people in the Harrisburg, Carlisle and Hershey area alone without power.

There are about 200 more people without power in Lancaster County.

As of now, there is no update as to when power will be restored to the area.

Met Ed is reporting only minor outages in the area, with less than 100 customers currently being affected.

Most of the outages appear to be from tree damage, with some areas not expected to see restored power until 2:00 p.m. today.