Penn State revokes recognition of 2 fraternities over rules violations

STATE COLLEGE — Two Penn State fraternities have had their recognition revoked by the university over rules violations, the school announced Saturday.

Delta Upsilon lost university recognition through the end of the 2018 spring semester, and Pi Lambda Phi (Omega Gamma Chapter) lost recognition through the end of the spring 2019 semester, the university said.

Both former fraternities lost all rights and privileges associated with being a recognized student organization at the university, which means they cannot participate in any Greek-life activities or any university function as a group, including Homecoming and THON.

According to the university’s announcement, the Delta Upsilon chapter, has been disciplined for organizing socials involving alcohol and underage drinking, twice in a three-week period. The chapter also held an event called “Fifth and a Friend,” specifically designed to encourage alcohol consumption. The Pi Lambda Phi chapter violated University expectations by making alcohol available to guests on three separate occasions during social events, and violated the capacity of the fraternity house and the expectations for dry social functions.

In addition, the national organization that oversees the former Pi Lambda Phi chapter at Penn State has simultaneously begun the process of chapter closure, the university said. The national organization suspended operations at the fraternity when it was first alerted to the allegations of misconduct. The national organization has worked with the University and the chapter’s alumni advisers throughout the process.

“Unfortunately, these men had the opportunity to do the right thing, when the University made abundantly clear what its expectations were and what the consequences for failing those expectations would be,” said Damon Sims, vice president for Student Affairs, in a press release announcing the news. “The point of everything we are doing in this domain is to establish a safe, viable, and successful Greek system that can be sustained for many years to come. The misbehavior of these chapters demonstrates very little regard for the trouble alcohol can bring. I am disappointed by this outcome, but effective accountability must be achieved.”