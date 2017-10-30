Pet Therapy Awareness Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Medical experts spent Monday showing off a canine cure today at Penn State Hershey Medical Center in Dauphin County.

Therapy dogs and their handlers made public appearances in an event designed to raise awareness about the hospital's Pet Therapy Program. The medical center has 21 teams that visit nearly all adult units in the hospital every day of the week. Those teams also pay regular visits to the Children's Hospital, trying to bring some comfort to patients during their stays.

"We decided that it was a great way to help to share information about the program," said Jeanna Beckley, the program's co-coordinator, "to have several of the dogs and the tenants here so the people can really get to stop by and have some one-on-one pet therapy and get to know what pet therapy is all about."

The medical center's pet therapy program was founded in 2005.