CHAMBERSBURG — Police are trying to determine who passed three counterfeit $20 bills while purchasing merchandise at a Goodwill Store on the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue.

The incident happened on Oct. 19, Chambersburg police say.

According to police, the person pictured above is a person of interest in the case, but not necessarily a suspect at this time. Anyone with information about the person is asked to contact Chambersburg police at (717) 264-4131.