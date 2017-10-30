× Police searching for suspects in armed robbery on York College campus

YORK — A victim was robbed a group of three or four suspects early Sunday morning at York College’s West Campus, near Little Run Lodge, according to Spring Garden Township Police.

The incident happened at 1:51 a.m., police say.

The victim told police that the group of three males and possibly one female approached the victim, with one displaying a weapon. The suspects stole the victim’s iPhone, police say.

According to the victim, the suspect who displayed the weapon was a Hispanic or light-skinned black male, age 17-25, with buzz cut hair and a thin goatee beard. He was wearing a red shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt, and tan pants, police say.

The suspect left the scene in a black hatchback car with a female, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at (717)843-0851 or e-mail the department at police@sgtpd.org.