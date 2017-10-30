× Police seek individual who robbed Five Guys restaurant

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Springettsbury Township Police are looking for an individual who robbed Five Guys Monday evening.

An employee told police that a subject armed with a handgun entered the restaurant, located at 2816 Concord Road, and demanded cash. The suspect was given cash and then fled.

Police say the individual was approximately 5′ 6″ tall and weighed around 125 pounds. The person was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants with a mask and gloves.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Springettsbury Township Police via 911 or 717-757-3525.