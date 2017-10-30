× School Districts warn of transportation delays due to fallen trees, power lines

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Three school districts are warning parents of transportation delays this morning, due to fallen trees and power lines.

Lower Dauphin School District tweeted that morning bus pick-ups may be delayed, especially in East Hanover Township.

Cumberland Valley echoed the sentiments, warning that some students may experience delayed pick-ups as well.

Finally, Big Spring School District is reporting that parts of Route 233 are currently impassable.

The school district says that if your child’s stop is impacted, buses will not be able to pick them up this morning.