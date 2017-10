LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — An arrest warrant was issued Sunday for 39-year-old Trevr Braxton Koestner.

The warrant stems from an investigation into an attempted homicide that occurred on Maulfair Lane in Bethel Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police say Koestner is believed to frequent Lebanon, Dauphin and York counties.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Trooper Mathew Templine, of PSP Jonestown, at 717-865-2194.