× Sunshine returns for Halloween but the chill remains

FROM CHILL TO WARMTH

This evening remains breezy but the gusts settle down. Temperatures fall from the 50s to the 40s under partly clear skies. Bright sunshine for Halloween but it is a cool day. The breeze picks up during the afternoon too. Highs top out well below average in the lower and middle 50s. Trick-or-treaters need to bundle up. Once the sun sets, temperatures plummet to the 40s then quickly fall to the 30s by morning. Clouds stream Tuesday evening and remain with us Wednesday. A few showers move in by the afternoon and evening. Readings are held to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Skies brighten up slowly Thursday and allow temperatures to return to the 60s. The day is dry too. Our next system approaches Friday, bringing a few showers by late afternoon and early evening. Highs are mild in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Clouds build through the day Saturday. Temperatures are cooler in the upper 50s. High pressure to our north, in Canada, provides a northeast to east flow for much of the weekend. Skies become overcast, and showers develop Saturday night. With the persistent easterly fetch off the Atlantic, clouds remain stubborn and showers are with us for much of the day. The dreary conditions keeps temperatures mainly in the 50s. With the a shift of the winds from east to southwest, we are drier with more sunshine by Monday.



The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist