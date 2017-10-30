× Team sponsors, local organizations and their customers given opportunity to see Atlantic League trophy

YORK — The Atlantic League Championship trophy is hitting the road!

The York Revolution announced today that team sponsors, local organizations and their customers will be given an opportunity to see and take pictures with the hardware earned on September 29 against the Long Island Ducks.

“It took a real team effort to bring the trophy back to York,” said Revolution Vice President of Business Development Nate Tile. “Like the players on the field, we couldn’t have done it without our terrific sponsors and their employees and customers. It’s a pleasure to be able to share this victory with them.”

Here’s where the trophy, team officials and Revolution mascot DownTown will be at:

Tuesday, October 31

Team officials begin the tour at the offices of team sponsor Smith, Mayer & Liddle at 10:30 a.m. Revolution mascot DownTown will join the trophy and customers at the Rutter’s store at 2125 Susquehanna Trail and then the Rutter’s at 362 North Main Street in York.

At 2 p.m., the trophy will visit employees and patients of WellSpan Health at 2319 South George Street as well as the Apple Hill Medical Center.

Wednesday, November 1

The final day of the tour begins at the corporate offices of PeoplesBank at 9 a.m. The trophy then makes a stop at the bank’s location in downtown York.

The next stop is at the offices of Shipley Energy at 11 a.m.

Thursday, November 2

The Revolution take the trophy to meet the staff and clients of Penn-Mar Human Services’ location in Freeland, Maryland at 9:30 a.m. before wrapping up the three-day tour at Brimmer Fast Licensing and Notary Service, located at 2110 South Queen Street, at 1 p.m.