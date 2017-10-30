× Woman faces charges after allegedly driving under the influence to hearing in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A woman appearing for a hearing is now facing DUI charges after arriving at the hearing while under the influence.

Heather Gavin, 47, is facing DUI charges for the incident.

Gavin allegedly drove a vehicle to MDJ Hartman’s Office in Earl Township for a hearing.

However, she appeared to be exhibiting signs of impairment while at court and police were called.

Gavin was asked to complete field sobriety tests, and was arrested at completion.

She submitted to a BAC and it was found that she had numerous controlled substances in her system that caused impairment.