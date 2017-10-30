× Work on water main could interrupt water service for 60 Suez customers today

SWATARA TOWNSHIP — A water main connection project at the intersection of Main and Poplar Streets in Swatara Township will result in a temporary interruption of water service for 60 customers today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to Suez.

The affected customers have already been notified, the company says.

Once water service resumes, customers could experience air in their water lines. If that occurs, customers are advised to run their kitchen cold-water taps to clear the lines.

Customers with questions may call Suez at 717-564-3662 or 888-299-8972.