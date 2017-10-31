Multiple people dead after truck drives down New York City bike lane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — At least eight are dead and several others injured after a truck slammed into multiple people near the World Trade Center Tuesday afternoon in an incident the mayor called an act of terror.

The driver of the truck, who was brandishing two fake guns and is now in custody, left the truck screaming and was shot by police.

A high-ranking police source told WPIX that the suspect screamed "Allah' Akbar," Arabic for God is great.

"This was an act of terror - a cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians going about their lives," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The victims were hit by a Home Depot truck around Hudson Street and Chambers Street in Lower Manhattan shortly after 3 p.m. The driver entered the West Street pedestrian/bike path a few blocks north of Chambers Street and hit multiple people on the path.

Some of the victims may have been on bicycles.

The truck hit another vehicle and then the driver ran out of the truck with a fake gun and was chased by police before being shot and taken into custody, according to WPIX. The injuries to the 29-year-old driver are not life threatening.

Photos from the scene show a damaged school bus and mangled bikes littering the street.

“I saw the car crash so I ran up the bridge,” a witness at the scene told PIX11’s Myles Miller. “When I ran up the bridge, I saw this dude with two guns. The guy with the two guns, for some reason, was running around. He was getting chased. And then all of the sudden, four shots went off and we all just started running.”

The incident happened near both Stuyvesant High School and Borough of Manhattan Community College.

"A car just ran over 2 people and then crashed into a school bus," one person on scene tweeted. "I see two dead bodies and citibikes on the floor destroyed."

The NYPD is expected to give a briefing at 5:15 p.m.

