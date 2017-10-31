A gray, dreary, chilly Wednesday

CHILLY WITH LIGHT SHOWERS

Skies remain mostly clear through evening. That allows temperatures to fall quickly, making for a chilly trick-or-treat! Clouds encroach on the area overnight and thicken by late morning Wednesday. Light showers are possible so keep the umbrella handy. With the clouds and showers, temperatures are stuck in the 40s. A shower or two may linger early morning Thursday but the skies brighten back up. Temperatures are milder too in the middle and upper 60s. Our next system arrives Friday. Sun will mix with clouds and as the front nears, a couple of light showers can’t be ruled out during the late afternoon hours. It is mild in the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees

WEEKEND RAIN THREAT

The weekend starts out dry with sunshine. Clouds increase through the day and a late evening shower is possible. Readings are cool in the middle and upper 50s. Easterly flow helps thicken the clouds and brings a greater threat for showers. A dreary day keeps temperatures in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK

Monday starts out dry but the next frontal system quickly approaches and brings a few late evening showers. Most of the day is dry and highs are back in the 60s. Showers may linger into the day Tuesday.

Have a good day!

Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann