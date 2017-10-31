Cool and still a bit breezy for Halloween, but there’s plenty of sunshine

STILL COOL & A BIT BREEZY: The winds have slowly settled through the overnight period, but there’s still a bit of a light wind Tuesday morning. It’s chillier too, with readings beginning in the 40s. There’s some clouds to start early during the morning hours, but the rest of Tuesday brings more by way of sunshine. However, it’s still cool, and it’s still a bit breezy. Temperatures are in the lower 50s once more. The Halloween trick-or-treat forecast is chilly under clear skies. Readings fall out of the lower 50s and into the 40s during the early half of the evening. Clouds build back fast through the latter portion of the overnight period. Expect lows to fall into the middle to upper 30s.

TURNING UNSETTLED AGAIN: Shower chances creep back into the forecast for the middle to the end of the week. Light showers are possible Wednesday in addition to plenty of clouds. Temperatures are stuck in the 40s, making for a raw, wet, and chilly day. Thursday brings the chance for an early shower, but the rest of the day is dry with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. It’s a bit milder. Readings are in the middle to upper 60s. Friday some more sun should break out, but a couple light showers can’t be ruled out later during the day and into the early evening. However, there is plenty of dry time. Expect much warmer temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

MORE RAIN CHANCES FOR WEEKEND:​ More rain chances are back once again for the weekend. Saturday brings the chances for a late day shower, otherwise skies are partly sunny. Temperatures cool back into the middle to upper 50s. Sunday should see more clouds and a better chance for light showers. Expect readings a little lower in the 50s. Monday is drier and much milder. Readings bounce back into the 60s. We’ll watch for a late day shower, but it could hold off until Tuesday.

Have a great Tuesday!