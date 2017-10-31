× Dodgers force World Series Game 7 with 3-1 win against Astros

One of the most entertaining World Series of all time is going the distance.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have forced a decisive Game 7, winning Game 6 at home 3-1 against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Justin Verlander, acquired by Houston for a deep postseason run, was dominant through the first five innings. He had a 1-0 lead thanks to a solo home run by Astros leadoff hitter George Springer in the top of the third off Dodgers starter Rich Hill. It was Springer’s fourth home run in this World Series, making him the only other leadoff hitter aside from Lenny Dykstra (1993) to accomplish that feat.

But the Dodgers got to Verlander, the former Detroit Tigers ace, in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI double by Chris Taylor and an RBI sacrifice fly by Corey Seager.

Joc Pederson added a solo home run off Astros reliever Joe Musgrove in the bottom of the seventh.

Verlander went six innings, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out nine.

Hill lasted 4 2/3 innings, giving up the one run, one intentional walk and four hits on 58 pitches. He struck out five.

The Astros have never won a World Series in their completed 55 seasons. Only the Cleveland Indians (69 years) and Texas Rangers (57 years) have had longer current championship droughts than Houston. The Dodgers last won the Fall Classic in 1988.

Of the 40 times that a team leading 3-2 has dropped Game 6, it has gone on to win the series 18 times, which is 45%. Ten of the last 12 teams to lose Game 6 with a 3-2 lead went on to lose the series. The last three teams with a 3-2 lead to lose Game 6 and win the series were the 2014 Giants, the 1997 Marlins and the 1975 Reds.

This year’s Fall Classic has been full of power — these teams set the record for most home runs in a single World Series with 24 so far — and dramatic comebacks. Game 5 was the craziest of all, ending with a 13-12 Astros walk-off win in the 10th inning.

Yu Darvish will start Game 7 for Los Angeles. In Game 3, he lasted just 1 and 2/3 innings, the shortest outing of his major league career.

Prior to Game 6, it had not been announced who will start for Houston. First pitch is scheduled for Wednesday at 8:20 p.m. ET.