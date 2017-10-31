× Ducktown Road bridge over Kreutz Creek in Hellam Township open to traffic

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, York County — The new bridge carrying Ducktown Road over Kreutz Creek in Hellam Township opened to traffic on Monday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Ducktown Road, designated as State Route 2021, had been closed since January 2016 as workers replaced the former two-span bridge, originally built in 1948. Due it its age the the level of deterioration, the old bridge was classified as structurally deficient.

Kinsley Construction, Inc., of York, did the work on the replacement bridge at a cost of $1,980,000.