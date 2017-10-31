× Eagles make a big trade, swapping a 4th round pick for Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles’ backfield just got a major addition.

According to numerous social media reports, the Eagles traded a 2018 fourth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for running back Jay Ajayi.

Dolphins traded RB Jay Ajayi to Eagles for a fourth-round pick, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

The #Dolphins get back a fourth-rounder for #RB Jay Ajayi, who now solidified the #Eagles run game. Unreal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2017

Ajayi has rushed for 465 yards on 138 carries this season for the struggling Dolphins, who last in the league in total yards and scoring and are 4-3 in the AFC East.

A third-year pro out of Boise State, Ajayi, 24, rushed for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns and added 27 catches for 151 yards for Miami last season.

He joins an Eagles backfield that already features LaGarrette Blount, Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement and Kenjon Barner.

Ajayi has one year remaining on his rookie contract. He was the Dolphins’ fifth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

After trading away a fourth-round selection to the Dolphins, the Eagles still have a first round pick, two fourth round picks, two fifth round picks and a sixth round pick in next year’s draft.