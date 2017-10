× Ex-Littlestown teacher pleads guilty to corrupting, assaulting students

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A former Littlestown Area School District music teacher has pleaded guilty to charges of corrupting and assaulting students.

Nicholas Oaster, 32, pleaded guilty to harassment, indecent assault and corruption of minors charges.

Oaster also reportedly surrendered his teaching certificate.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in February.