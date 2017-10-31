× Former state Treasuer Barbara Hafer scheduled to be sentenced today

HARRISBURG — Former state Treasurer Barbara Hafer, who pleaded guilty in June to lying to the FBI and the IRS during their pay-to-play investigation of state government, will learn today if she will spend any time in federal prison, according to a Pennlive.com report.

Hafer, 74, is scheduled to be sentenced today before U.S. Middle District Court Judge John E. Jones III. She pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements in June.

If Hafer does go to prison, it will likely be for a short time, Pennlive’s report says. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Consiglio noted in a sentencing memorandum that Hafer’s potential penalty has been calculated at probation to no more than six months in prison.

Prosecutors did not make a sentencing recommendation as part of Hafer’s plea agreement.