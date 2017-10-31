× Four Lancaster County drug dealers to serve prison sentences after pleading guilty to felony drug dealing charges

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Four men will serve state-prison sentences after pleading guilty to felony drug dealing charges recently.

The following are the men who plead guilty:

Jeovanny Shultz, 24, will serve 7-14 years for possession with intent to deliver heroin and methamphetamine. Shultz also had a loaded .22-caliber pistol, despite being prohibited from possessing firearms due to a felony burglary conviction.

Thomas Baker, 47, will serve 5-10 years for possession with intent to deliver heroin and for completing heroin sales that were made under police surveillance.

Efrain Torres, 40, will serve 4-15 years for possession with intent to deliver 21 grams of heroin and 100 additional baggies of heroin, as well as possessing a small amount of marijuana.

Emmanuel Coleman, 37, will serve 2-5 years for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of heroin and prescription pills.

“We have four Lancaster County drug dealers – who sold a variety of illegal substances – going to state prison for considerable time,” Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman said. “We will not arrest our way out of the drug problem, but the predator dealers are businessmen and they need to know they will be held accountable and pay a price if they sell in Lancaster County.”