Harrisburg assault suspect arrested after telling police to 'come get me'

HARRISBURG — A 30-year-old Harrisburg man was arrested after telling police to “come get him” instead of turning himself in, Susquehanna Township police say.

Michael Harden is charged with simple domestic assault, criminal mischief, institutional vandalism and resisting arrest in the Oct. 29 incident.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of N. 32nd St. for the report of an assault that had just occurred. Harden had allegedly assaulted a female companion, police say, and departed in his vehicle just before officers arrived.

Police made contact with Harden via telephone and asked him to turn himself in, but Harden allegedly refused and told the officers to “come get him.”

When police did so, Harden allegedly resisted arrest and made statements about having a gun. After being taken into custody, he allegedly continued yelling and resisting hospital and booking center staff. He was eventually detained by State Parole, police say.