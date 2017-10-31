× Individual taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle while riding bike

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle.

The incident occurred at Market Street and State Street in Lemoyne Borough.

Police say the bicyclist suffered severe injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police add.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at 717-238-9676.