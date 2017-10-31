× Lancaster County resident loses $4,000 in phone scam

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A Warwick Township resident lost $4,000 in a phone scam last week, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Police say that at 7:17 p.m., the victim received a call from someone claiming to be a police officer. The suspect told the victim a relative had been arrested, and instructed the victim that the purchase of gift cards was necessary to secure the relative’s release.

The victim bought $4,000 worth of gift cards from Best Buy, as directed by the suspect. After the victim forwarded the cards to the suspect, the victim learned the caller was not a police officer.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police remind residents that there is never any circumstance where police would demand gift cards for the release of a person in custody. Normal due process and procedures require the posting of bail or a release on recognizance bond.