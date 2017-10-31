× Lower Paxton Township police will observe ‘No Shave November’ to support late detective’s foundation

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP — Members of the Lower Paxton Township Police Department will observe a “No-Shave November” in support of the Joe Allegrini Children’s Hero Foundation, the department announced Tuesday.

Allegrini, a Lower Paxton Township Police Department juvenile detective, was instrumental in helping to develop the Dauphin County Children’s Resource Center. “Tragically, a health issue took Joe away from us too soon,” the department said in its announcement. “To honor his memory, the Foundation was formed to help the victims of child abuse, and that work continues to this day.”

The announcement includes a “before” photo of some of the participating officers. An “after” photo will be posted at the end of the month, the department says.