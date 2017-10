YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The westbound lanes of Route 30 are now open following an accident involving farming equipment.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. — the lanes starting at the Wrightsville exit were closed shortly after.

A white subaru went under the farming equipment and into the median, according to FOX43’s Caitlin Sinett.

The driver was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment.

This story has been updated from its previous version.