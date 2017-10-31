× Police investigate retail store disturbance that injured an employee

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a disturbance that occurred at a retail site on Thursday.

Police responded to the store near South 25th and Market streets around 7:15 p.m.

According to police, a large group of individuals, some wearing Halloween masks, entered the retail establishment and began to destroy merchandise and act out in a violent, disorderly manner.

Store employees attempted to push the group out of the store. During this, one employee was hit by a thrown object and required medical treatment, police say.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-255-3163.