Police investigating hit-and-run incident in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A 14-year-old pedestrian was struck and injured in a hit-and-run incident on Sunday.

On October 29 at around 6:55 p.m., the teen was struck and injured in the area of the 7000 block of Wertzville Road while attempting to clear a tree from the roadway.

The striking vehicle fled the scene shortly after striking the teen.

The vehicle is described as a white Ford hatchback, likely a Ford Fiesta, and it was missing its passenger’s side mirror.

It was last seen driving west on Wertzville Road, with the driver being described as a stocky white male in his 60’s with gray hair and balding. He was also wearing a blue jacket.

If anyone has any information on this vehicle, they are asked call Officer Butler at 717-697-0607, ext 2009 or email at cbutler@sstwp.org.