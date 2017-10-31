Poll: Should athletic scholarships be offered for e-sports?

The "eSports" logo is displayed at the Tokyo Game Show in Chiba City, in suburban Tokyo on September 21, 2017.

A local university is expanding their athletic scholarship base.

Harrisburg University will begin offering 15 full-athletic scholarships for students who are really good at playing video games beginning in the fall of 2018.

E-sports or competitive video gaming, is a rapidly growing industry with many professional teams being formed and even sponsored by professional sports franchises.

Harrisburg University wants to be apart of that growth, and has joined the National Association of Collegiate E-sports.

Officials note that gaming has many of the same aspects of other athletics, such as these teams having coaches and engaging in competitions.

Of course, to be awarded one of the e-sports scholarships, a student must apply and be accepted to Harrisburg University.

While it is progressive to see collegiate sports expanded, it is fair to wonder if the funds provided from the scholarships could take away from other areas, including other sports’ teams scholarships.

