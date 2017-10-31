× Reports: Driver shouted “Allahu Akbar”

FOX News and other media outlets are reporting the driver who barreled into a bike path and crashed a rental pickup truck into a crowd in Lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon killing at least 6 people and injuring several more shouted “Allahu Akbar.” Fox News and the Associated Press cite law enforcement sources.

Police tweeted that one person has been taken into custody and “no others outstanding.”

FBI officials confirmed to Fox News that they have agents responding to the situation “with NYPD.” A bomb squad is also on scene examining a vehicle.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is at the scene. The mayor’s press secretary tweeted there was “NO active threat.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted he has “been briefed with preliminary information on the situation in Lower Manhattan and am heading to the scene.”

President Trump been briefed on the incident according to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

SOURCE: FOX News