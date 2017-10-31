WATCH: Several people reportedly hit by box truck in New York City; at least 2 are dead

​

MANHATTAN — Emergency officials are on scene in Lower Manhattan where multiple people were injured, WPIX is reporting.

It appears several people were hit by a Home Depot truck around Hudson Street and Chambers Street shortly after 3 p.m.

There are reports of shots fired in the incident as well, according to the Associated Press.

BREAKING: Police and witnesses: Motorist drove onto bike path near World Trade Center, hit people, fired what appeared to be gun. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 31, 2017

At least five people were hurt, sources said. At least two people were killed. They may have been on bicycles.

One person is in custody, police said.

“A car just ran over 2 people and then crashed into a school bus,” one person on scene tweeted. “I see two dead bodies and citibikes on the floor destroyed.”