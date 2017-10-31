Students celebrate the world of STEM opportunities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER SWATARA TWP., Pa. -- "THINK BIG." That was the theme of an event Tuesday in Dauphin County, aimed at getting students interested in jobs in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Automation and interface manufacturing company Phoenix Contact partnered with the Harrisburg school district to introduce students to STEM-related career opportunities.

"Engineers are the ones who solve the world's problems using this STEM education," said Talon Kephart, a mechanical development engineer with Phoenix Contact. "I would encourage them to explore this and see where it leads because the thinkers and doers and creative people of this world are going to be the ones that change it for the better moving forward."

Organizers say the event can also help kids choose which type of schools they want to attend before they reach the job market.