Trick-or-treater struck by vehicle, flown to Hershey Medical Center

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A trick-or-treater was flown to Hershey Medical Center Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of East King Street in Chambersburg.

Chambersburg Police say the juvenile male ran out in front of a vehicle. The driver remained in the area, police add.

The condition of the child is unknown at this time.