× Two York men charged following high speed pursuit Monday

YORK, Pa. — Two York men have been charged following a vehicle pursuit that ended in York City Monday.

Thomas Beattie III, and Brandon Smallwood, both 19, and both from York, are facing multiple charges after allegedly leading Pennsylvania State Police and York City Police on a chase early Monday afternoon.

According to a release from PSP, around 11:10 a.m., troopers initiated a traffic stop with a Nissan Rogue, on I-83 South in Conewago Township. The vehicle sped away from the scene, and continued down I-83 south until taking exit 19B, the Market Street exit. York City Police became involved when the chase entered the city.

The release states that the vehicle continued travelling at a high rate of speed through the city, until crashing at East College Ave and Miller Lane. Beattie and Smallwood were taken into custody just before 11:30 a.m. No one was injured during the incident.

Beattie has been charged with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, the Controlled Substance, Drug Device and Cosmetic Act, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance, Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended or Revoked, Stop Signs and Yield Signs, Turning Movements and Required Signals, Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed, Maximum Speed Limits, Careless Driving, and Reckless Driving.

Smallwood has been charged with the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act, Firearms not to be carried without a License, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Both were arraigned at York County Central Booking and bail was set at $20,000.00 each.