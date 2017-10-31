× Utz agrees to purchase Nathan’s Famous, TGI Fridays snack company

HANOVER — Utz Quality Foods LLC, the Hanover-based snack food company, has entered a merger agreement with Inventure Foods, the specialty food marketing company and owner of such brand names as TGI Fridays and Nathan’s Famous, in which Utz will acquire all of Inventure’s outstanding shares of common stock in an all-cash transaction, the companies announced Tuesday.

The purchase price will be approximately $165 million, including the assumption of approximately $75 million in debt, $8 million in closing costs and $3 million due to equity award holders.

The transaction, which was unanimously approved by the Boards of both Inventure Foods and Utz, is subject to the tender of more than 50 percent of the fully diluted shares of Inventure Foods common stock, the receipt of certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The transaction is not subject to a financing contingency and is expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter of 2017. The tender offer is expected to commence within ten business days.

“This transaction is the result of diligent analysis and thoughtful strategic deliberations by our Board of Directors and the result of the strategic and financial review we initiated in July 2016,” stated Terry McDaniel, Chief Executive Officer of Inventure Foods. “Our Board, with the advice of independent advisors, determined that this transaction will deliver immediate and certain cash value to our stockholders and new opportunities for our snack brands.”

“We are tremendously excited about the opportunity to acquire Inventure Foods,” said Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer of Utz Quality Foods. “The Company’s specialty snack food products and brands, as well as its geographic footprint, customer relationships and distribution strengths, are highly complementary to our business and we look forward to continuing Inventure’s strong heritage of innovation in both healthy and indulgent snacking. We have also been extremely impressed with the team at Inventure, and look forward to working together going forward.”