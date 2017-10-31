× Wendy Williams faints on-air during her TV talkshow

Wendy Williams’ Halloween fainting spell was apparently no trick.

The daytime talkshow host apparently fainted during her live TV show Tuesday.

Williams was wearing a Statue of Liberty Halloween costume. She began speaking about the show’s upcoming costume contest, but began wobbling and staggering before abruptly falling to the floor.

The show immediately went to a commercial break as crew members and producers ran to tend to Williams.

After returning from the break, a revived Williams said, “That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume… I did pass out. But you know what? I’m a champ and I’m back.”

Williams’ staff announced she was heading home after the show. She was reportedly suffering from dehydration. She’s expected to be fine.