York man to serve 6 to 15 years for manslaughter

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man is set to serve up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter charges last Wednesday.

Kwamiere Durham, 18, plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter charges, after punching Oscar Cherry in the head, causing his April death.

Earlier this year, police were able to determine that Durham punched Cherry in the head at Girard Park, after an alleged incident involving children and Cherry.

Cherry died at 10:30 a.m. the next morning at York Hospital.

Now, Durham will serve time for the crime.