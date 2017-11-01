× 2017 Hess toy truck is on sale today

NEW YORK — Collectors rejoice! The 2017 Hess Toy Truck went on sale at 10 this morning.

Retailing for $33.99, this year’s model — a dump truck and loader — is described as a powerful partnership of heavy-duty earth movers. With over 30 brilliant LED lights plus realistic sounds, this oversized dump truck and two-way motorized, track-driven loader are a versatile team, ready to tackle the toughest jobs.

Hess also will make available for free download a new science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum with 8 lessons featuring the 2017 Hess Toy Truck. The curriculum, which was developed in partnership with Baylor College of Medicine, can be used by teachers and parents as a learning tool to help teach core STEM concepts such as gravity, friction, leverage, velocity and more.