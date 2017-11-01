Beyoncé joins cast of Disney’s live-action ‘Lion King’

Queen Bey has joined “The Lion King.”

Beyoncé will be a part of Disney’s upcoming live-action version of its beloved animated film, “The Lion King,” the company announced on Wednesday.

The singer will be playing the character of Nala, a lion who is the love interest of the film’s protagonist, Simba.

She’ll join an all-star cast announced in February that includes Donald Glover as Simba and James Earl Jones, who is reprising his role from the 1994 animated film as Mufasa.

Others stars in the cast include Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Oliver, Seth Rogen and Alfre Woodard.

The film, which is directed by Jon Favreau, will be a “new take” on the now classic story of the lions of Pride Rock and will feature “pioneering filmmaking techniques,” according to Disney.

It is set for release on July 19, 2019.