Boiling Springs woman faces DUI charges after single vehicle crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Boiling Springs woman is facing DUI charges after a single-vehicle crash.

Kathi Jones, 64, is facing DUI charges for her role in the incident.

On October 31 at approximately 6:15 p.m., police were dispatched to a crash on Route 15 Southbound just before the West Lisburn Road exit.

An investigation at the scene determined that Jones was traveling south when she lost control of her vehicle which left the roadway and struck an embankment.

It was determined that Jones was under the influence of alcohol and was arrested.

Now, Jones is facing charges.

As a result of the traffic congestion from the initial crash, several additional crashes occurred on Route 15 in the area of the South Market Street interchange.

The road was closed for about an hour while the crashes were investigated and vehicles were removed from the highway.