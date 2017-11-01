× Brighter skies and warmer temperatures return Thursday

TEMPERATURES WARM AGAIN

Clouds stay around through evening but the shower threat ends. Expect the temperatures to hold steady around 50 degrees. Overnight, skies are cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Sunshine finally emerges as the clouds decrease. A light breeze out of the south helps to warm temperatures to the upper

60s to near 70 degrees. Friday is milder in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A weak frontal boundary scoots across the area and may trigger a stray shower but not much more.

SHOWERS FOR THE WEEKEND

Saturday is dry until the evening hours. Expect partly sunny skies for much of the day. Readings are cooler as they fall back to the upper 50s. Showers continue into Sunday and with an easterly flow, clouds are locked in for the day. Temperatures still reach the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK

The next front quickly approaches bring a threat for showers again Monday. It is mild ahead of the system with highs jumping into the upper 60s. Showers are possible for early Tuesday, however, the rest of the day is drying under partly sunny skies. Temperatures stay in the 60s but drop to the 50s Wednesday, as rain chances return for much of the day.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist