× Columbia Borough Police receive report of possibly tainted candy

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Columbia Borough Police received a report of possibly tainted candy from trick-or-treating Tuesday night.

Police say a parent noticed an apparent puncture in the packaging of a miniature Nestle Butterfinger bar in a yellow and blue wrapper. Police add that the parent saw a hole in the bar with a dark red substance upon opening the package.

The parent believes the candy bar was received between 6th and 9th Streets and between Locust and Chestnut Streets in Columbia.