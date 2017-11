× Corner store window shot out after 2 people exchanged gunfire, police say

YORK — A window of a York City corner store was shot out Wednesday after two people exchanged gunfire, York City Police Lt. Troy Bankert says.

The incident occurred on East Philadelphia and North Queen Streets.

Lt. Bankert adds that the shooting took place inside and outside of the store.

No one was injured.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.