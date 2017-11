× Crews on scene of fire at Valley Run Woodworks

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a fire at Valley Run Woodworks.

The blaze broke out some time before 3:45 a.m. at the business in the 100 block of Lower Valley Road in Sadsbury Township.

911 Dispatch warns that the fire is at a building connected to a diesel shanty.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.