× GIANT Food Stores kicks off annual ‘Feeding Our Neighbors Every Day’ holiday campaign

CARLISLE — Giant Food Stores kicked off its annual Feeding Our Neighbors Every Day holiday campaign Wednesday by donating 1,500 turkeys and $10,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and 250 turkeys and $5,000 each to Bethesda Mission, New Hope Ministries and Project Share, the company announced.

The campaign’s goal is to provide 1.6 million meals to those in need this Thanksgiving, the company says.

“During this season of giving, Giant is helping reach even more food insecure families,” said Giant president Tom Lenkevich. “Giant will donate more than $270,000 in turkeys and gift cards to regional food banks in four states. This is our largest Thanksgiving donation to date providing 1.6 million meals to our neighbors in need this holiday.”