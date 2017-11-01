× Giant/Martin’s recalls dark chocolate items sold in bulk

CARLISLE — Giant Food Stores and Martin’s Food Markets announced the recall of sale select dark chocolate items that were sold in bulk in their stores.

The items may contain milk, an allergen that is not listed on the label, the stores say. The products are safe to consume for those without a milk allergy.

The following products are included in this recall:

Dark Chocolate Almonds, sold in bulk bins

Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans, sold in bulk bins

Alpine Valley Dark Chocolate Almonds, 11.5 oz., UPC 2363741099, all best before dates

Giant/Martins has received no reports of illnesses to date.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. Symptoms of food allergies typically appear from within a few minutes to two hours after a person has eaten the food to which he or she is allergic.

Allergic reactions can include: hives; flushed skin or rash; tingling or itchy sensation in the mouth; face, tongue, or lip swelling; vomiting and/or diarrhea; abdominal cramps; coughing or wheezing; dizziness and/or lightheadedness; swelling of the throat and vocal cords; difficulty breathing; loss of consciousness.

Customers who have purchased these products should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to Giant/Martin’s for a full refund.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call First Source at 716-389-0200. In addition customers may call Giant/Martin’s Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268 for more information.