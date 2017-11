DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Harrisburg Heat are kicking off a new season with some new uniforms.

The team’s season kicks off with a home match on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7:05 p.m.

Today, Coach Denison Cabral and owner Carl Delmont are stopping by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer more on the coming season and the team’s new digs.

For more information, you can visit the team’s website here.